‘Rivers on the Rock’ book published

New book ‘Rivers on the Rock’, written by Douglas P Cumming, which traces the history of the Protestant Pentecostal and Catholic charismatic movements in Gibraltar is now available.

Local artist Ambrose Avellano designed the cover of the newly published book.

The book which has just been made available to read follows the development of two sister movements since their beginnings in the 1970s up to and including the Covid-19 pandemic.

The author explores the development of the Protestant and Catholic Renewal movements in his hometown of Gibraltar through times of growth and conflict.

In the early 1970s the movement transformed the lives of hippies and housewives in Gibraltar forever.

Initially the Protestant movement was evangelical, but later went on to deeply influence the sedate Catholic establishment, bringing many of the faithful into a new understanding of their ancient faith.

‘Rivers on the Rock’ is both a history and a challenge and urges those involved to learn from the past and lean into the future.

“This is the story of a world-wide movement reflected in a tiny population, but the lessons to be learned apply equally to the wider Church across the world in these changing and challenging times,” Mr Cumming said.

One reviewer described the book as a “fascinating, detailed and well-researched account of these movements in Gibraltar”.

Rivers on the Rock is available direct from Amazon as well as from local suppliers.