RNGS honours Commonwealth War Graves in Tangier remembrance ceremonies

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) and Clearance Diving Element participated in Moroccan remembrance ceremonies in Tangier, paying tribute at Commonwealth War Graves, marking the occasion with wreath-laying and reflections, while showcasing naval capabilities and strengthening international ties.

RNGS recently co-ordinated the third visit to Tangier in 18 months, this time joining forces with the Gibraltar Clearance Diving Element (CDE). The deployment allowed members of British Forces Gibraltar to participate in remembrance ceremonies, previously an annual tradition that was paused following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, it also allowed the Gibraltar CDE to stretch their sea-legs and navigate their Vahana-Class Diving Support Boat (DSB), nicknamed ‘Crabb’, across the Strait of Gibraltar, for the very first time.

This is also likely the longest ever transit conducted by a Vahana vessel. Deploying from the Naval Base in Gibraltar, HMS Dagger and DSB Crabb, underwent the 40nm transit in company.

Typically operating at higher speeds of up to 40kts, HMS Dagger curbed her appetite for speed to remain with DSB Crabb, arriving in Tangier three hours after departing BGTW.

On arrival into Tangier Marina, both vessels received a warm welcome by the Moroccan Authorities, berthing next to each other, in the heart of Tangier Bay.

Following a day to allow both Ships’ Companies to explore Morocco, including hikes up to Rmilat Park and visiting the local Market in Casabarata, first on the agenda was the remembrance service held at St Andrew’s Church, an Anglican Church located one mile to the North of Tangier Marina, in which 13 Commonwealth War Graves are located.

Co-ordinated by the British Embassy, this year’s service saw the King’s Ambassador Simon Martin, the British Ambassador to Morocco, Damien Donovan the Ambassador of Australia, and Ebrahim Edries, the Ambassador of South Africa, all pay their respects.

Accompanying the three ambassadors was Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Huw Law, the British Defence Attaché, as well as representatives from the Police and other public services.

Due to HMS Dagger and DSB Crabb both visiting, an impressive 13 Royal Navy Sailors attended the Service, demonstrating how important the British Forces contingent felt it was to pay their respects.

With the church at maximum capacity, the service began with the nine wreaths being carried by the ambassadors and varying representatives to the altar, before being blessed by the chaplain.

Shortly before 11am, Lt Col Huw Law read an extract from ‘For the Fallen’, before the entire congregation paused for a two-minute silence, on completion of The Last Post.

A poignant moment in which a deep sense of reflection took place. Lt Col Law said.

“In this my first year as the British Defence Attaché in Morocco, it was an honour to mark Remembrance in Tangier with ambassadors from Australia, South Africa, and the UK as well as members of the local community, embassy colleagues and service personnel from the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.”

“The act of Remembrance is a cornerstone of military life; a bittersweet opportunity to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

“Across Tangier there are 15 graves that mark the final resting places of fallen Commonwealth service personnel from the Second World War and it gave me great comfort to see their service so poignantly remembered, particularly as they lie so far from home.”

“I hope that their families find solace and pride in the knowledge that they will never be forgotten and that their memory forms such a vital part of life in Tangier.”

Continuing the service, readings were read by Mr Martin and Lieutenant Commander (Lt Cdr) Jonathan Davies, the Commanding Officer of HMS Dagger.

On completion of the service, the wreaths were re-collected by the ambassadors and taken to the site of the 13 Commonwealth Graves, with the entire congregation of the church following on.

“It has been an honour to participate in Moroccan Remembrance Ceremonies and even more so to lay a wreath on behalf of British Forces Gibraltar,” said Lt Cdr Davies.

“Remembrance ceremonies have always given us a chance to remember those who sacrificed their lives in the name of peace and the service today was the perfect setting to pay our respects.”

Afterwards Mr Martin hosted a lunch at Veere Grenney’s residence for the ambassadors, embassy staff, and entire RN cohort.

Ranked as the ninth best garden in the world and featuring in countless lifestyle magazines, visiting this enchanting residence was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity for the Royal Navy representatives, said a statement from the MOD.

Setting sail the following day to avoid inclement weather, HMS Dagger and DSB Crabb returned to Gibraltar, escorted by other elements of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.

Lt Cdr Henry Kilby, Commanding Officer of RNGS said: “I am delighted that HMS Dagger was able to support the remembrance ceremonies as well as being able to support the CDE’s joint exercise.”

“Simultaneously, the Squadron supported the remembrance ceremony in Gibraltar whilst maintaining our operational profile at sea, with only 32 service persons.”

“This is another instance of the Gibraltar Squadron using small ships for a big impact.”