Thu 4th Jan, 2024

Road Closures for the Three King’s Cavalcade

By Chronicle Staff
4th January 2024

The RGP has advised multiple roads will be closed for the Cavalcade on Friday evening.

The Three King’s Cavalcade will take place on Friday starting at 7.30pm, from Casemates to the end at the John Mackintosh Hall.

From 6.45pm onwards, all spectators in the area of Casemates will be asked to move behind the crowd barriers and away from the floats.

The RGP said this is an important safety measure as organisers will commence the distribution of sweets along the Cavalcade route at 7pm.

“Spectators, especially, those who arrive around 1930hrs, may find that the southern end of the route is much less congested than the area close to Casemates,” an RGP spokesman said.

Various roads will be closed from 5.30pm until the end of the Cavalcade, likely to be at around 10pm.

Main Street will be closed to all northbound traffic from its junction with Trafalgar Hill to Governors Lane from 5.30pm until the end of the Cavalcade.

Line Wall Road will be closed at Zoca Flank at 5.30pm until the end of the Cavalcade for both Southbound and Northbound Traffic.

Fishmarket Road into Cooperage Lane and Casemates Hill will also be closed during this time.

Parking restrictions will also be in place on Friday from midnight onwards at: Casemates Hill and Crutchetts Ramp in its entirety.

The lay-by at Corral Road opposite the Ocean Restaurant will be restricted as the Taxi Stand situated at Casemates Hill will be suspended as from 12pm and will be moved to the lay-by at Corral Road.

The entire perimeter of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity including Taxi Stand at Cathedral Square will be restricted. The Taxi Stand will be suspended as from 5pm and no alternative will be provided.

All vehicle/motorcycle parking spaces and lay-bys located on Line Wall Road between Zoca Flank and Cathedral Square will be restricted.

Parking is also restricted on Main Street, from the Gibraltar Bank to Convent Place and any traffic circulating in the Upper Town will be able to exit through Flat Bastion Road onto Europa Road (Rock Hotel).

Diversions will be in place at Town Range re-routing any traffic from the junction with Convent Place south through Town Range to Prince Edward's Road.

