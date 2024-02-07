Roaming macaque caught in La Linea after two-day cross-border effort

A Barbary macaque that jumped the border from Gibraltar into Spain earlier this week was captured in La Linea on Tuesday, over a day after it strayed from the Rock.

The animal was trapped by members of Gibraltar’s macaque management team and veterinarian Mark Pizarro, working closely with Spanish authorities including the Policia Nacional and the Guardia Civil’s conservation unit, the Seprona.

Cornering the wandering primate proved tricky though, with Spanish police deploying a drone at one point to track it as it moved through La Linea.

The presence of the macaque in the city proved a novelty for its residents and sparked a flurry of social media video and commentary, including humorous memes.

The monkey had spent all of Monday roaming rooftops in La Atunara and evading capture, but was finally caught at lunchtime on Tuesday in the area of El Zabal after it was darted with a sedative.

It was unharmed and said to be in good health after its adventure.

On Tuesday night, it was back in Gibraltar under observation and will be released back into the wild with its pack in the coming days.

Authorities in Gibraltar and Spain liaised closely in the effort.

The macaque team was allowed to enter Spain with specialised equipment including a dart gun to assist in the capture, and was later allowed to return with the monkey, a male aged around six years.

Macaque males often roam from their packs but in the past have rarely strayed across the open space of the runway.

But construction of the tunnel has given them a different, accessible route to the border area, while the bright red colours of the new Cepsa petrol station under construction in that area could also attract their attention.

That could pose a challenge going forward and Mr Pizarro said he will discuss with the Ministry of the Environment possible options to discourage packs living on the north face of the Rock from exploring north.

There are currently around 200 macaques on the Rock, including the 30-strong pack that this male belongs to.