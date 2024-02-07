Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Roaming macaque caught in La Linea after two-day cross-border effort

EXCITEMENT OVER: This is the moment that Dale Laguea and Damian Holmes, two experienced members of Gibraltar’s macaque management team, managed to trap a monkey that had jumped the border into Spain earlier this week. Photos by Donovan Torres/GBC

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2024

A Barbary macaque that jumped the border from Gibraltar into Spain earlier this week was captured in La Linea on Tuesday, over a day after it strayed from the Rock.

The animal was trapped by members of Gibraltar’s macaque management team and veterinarian Mark Pizarro, working closely with Spanish authorities including the Policia Nacional and the Guardia Civil’s conservation unit, the Seprona.

Cornering the wandering primate proved tricky though, with Spanish police deploying a drone at one point to track it as it moved through La Linea.

The presence of the macaque in the city proved a novelty for its residents and sparked a flurry of social media video and commentary, including humorous memes.

The monkey had spent all of Monday roaming rooftops in La Atunara and evading capture, but was finally caught at lunchtime on Tuesday in the area of El Zabal after it was darted with a sedative.

It was unharmed and said to be in good health after its adventure.

On Tuesday night, it was back in Gibraltar under observation and will be released back into the wild with its pack in the coming days.

Authorities in Gibraltar and Spain liaised closely in the effort.

The macaque team was allowed to enter Spain with specialised equipment including a dart gun to assist in the capture, and was later allowed to return with the monkey, a male aged around six years.

Macaque males often roam from their packs but in the past have rarely strayed across the open space of the runway.

But construction of the tunnel has given them a different, accessible route to the border area, while the bright red colours of the new Cepsa petrol station under construction in that area could also attract their attention.

That could pose a challenge going forward and Mr Pizarro said he will discuss with the Ministry of the Environment possible options to discourage packs living on the north face of the Rock from exploring north.

There are currently around 200 macaques on the Rock, including the 30-strong pack that this male belongs to.

Most Read

Local News

Roaming macaque caught in La Linea after two-day cross-border effort

Tue 6th Feb, 2024

Local News

Macaque jumps border into La Linea, remains at large

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Gib’s unwanted Redibikes fuel cycling ‘revolution’ in Marrakech

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD probes healthcare contracts worth £4.8m, as Govt insists it was ‘best price possible’

5th February 2024

Local News
Gibraltar records warmest January ever

5th February 2024

Local News
Site complexity prolongs latest search for Simon Parkes

5th February 2024

Local News
New plans for Oncology Suite unveiled at St Bernard’s Hospital

5th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024