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Wed 24th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Roberts-Patterson sisters praised for their achievements after success in Campeonato de Andalucía Duathlon Cadete U16

By Stephen Ignacio
24th June 2026

Sisters Sophie and Olivia Roberts-Patterson have been praised for their latest achievements by Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon.
The youngsters, who have been dazzling in both athletics and triathlon this past season, were the focus of praise from the Minister following their latest success.
The two Gibraltarian athletes, Olivia and Sophie Roberts-Patterson, came away with success at the Campeonato de Andalucía Duathlon Cadete U16, where they finished first and second overall respectively, achieving what a spokesperson described as "one of the most impressive youth sporting accomplishments in recent years."
"At just 13 years of age, Olivia and Sophie competed against the best young duathletes from Andalucía, a region with a population of over nine million people. Across a demanding series of six races, held in Chiclana, Marbella, Huelva, Montilla, Granada and Sevilla, the sisters consistently outperformed the competition.
"The duathlon is a challenging endurance event consisting of a 2km run, a 6km cycle and a final 1km run. Throughout the championship, both athletes displayed exceptional determination, consistency and talent.
"Olivia won all of her races to be crowned Campeona de Andalucía, while Sophie secured the title of Subcampeona de Andalucía, finishing second overall and completing a remarkable Gibraltar one-two.
"Their achievements extend beyond duathlon. The sisters recently competed in the English Fell Running Championships U16, one of the toughest mountain running competitions for young athletes in the United Kingdom. Olivia finished an impressive fourth, with Sophie securing tenth place against a highly competitive field drawn from across England."
The two young sisters have enjoyed an impressive season, with their achievements on the track becoming a key factor in boosting youth athletics locally.
Not only have they been challenging within the female ranks, but they have also provided healthy competition for the boys as they compete head-to-head within their age category in the youth league.
Olivia has broken national Under-18 records this season while also winning some mixed-gender races outright. Her sister has not been far behind, with the two sisters consistently maintaining top-four rankings at youth level.
Praising their latest success, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Sport described their achievements as "also a reflection of Gibraltar's sporting ecosystem. Both athletes have developed through local clubs, including Lourdians Athletics Club and the Gibraltar Junior Triathlon Association, benefiting from the support of dedicated coaches and the facilities available through the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority."
Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon said: "Olivia and Sophie have achieved something truly extraordinary. To finish first and second in a championship of this calibre, competing against athletes from across Andalucía, is a testament not only to their immense talent but also to their dedication, discipline and love for sport.
"They are wonderful ambassadors for Gibraltar and an inspiration to young athletes across our community. Their achievements demonstrate what can be accomplished when talent is matched with hard work, excellent coaching and strong family support. On behalf of the Government of Gibraltar, I congratulate Olivia and Sophie on this remarkable success and wish them every continued success in what I have no doubt will be very bright sporting careers."

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