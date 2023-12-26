Rock has capacity to produce 11.7% of energy needs through solar panels
Gibraltar has sufficient capacity to produce 11.7% of its daily electricity demand through solar energy, Environment Minister Dr John Cortes said, even while cautioning that actual production is likely less than that. Dr Cortes revealed the data during the recent session of Parliament in response to questions from GSD MP Giovanni Origo, who quizzed him...
