Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Rock Retreat 2024 exploring literary and artistic voices through creative inspiration

By Chronicle Staff
29th May 2024

The creative retreat for authors and illustrators is back this year with over 20 participants involved in the immersive residency which focuses on children’s publishing.

The Rock Retreat is organised by Eleanor Taylor Dobbs and Sarah Odedina and is supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture.

The programme which runs over a week has attracted participants from Malta, Trinidad and Tobago, Kenya and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Participants have delved into the craft of writing and illustration, led by industry professionals. Gibraltar-based creatives sponsored by GCS have also taken part, building on their skills and knowledge in this industry.

Those attending include Amanda Simmons, Amy Montegriffo, Lenka Tryb and returning contributors Monica Popham, Bea Garcia, and Shane Dalmedo.

Reflecting on this year’s event, Eleanor Taylor Dobbs said, “the overriding message is the desire to introduce Gibraltar to our international colleagues, ensuring they have the chance to gain experience from our professional facilitators and enjoy the venues and sites that the Rock has to offer, which will no doubt inspire their work and provide ideas and concepts.”

“We had over 80 applicants and we are delighted to have had talented Gibraltar participants as part of the experience. The Residency has seen them all create new ideas and build on concepts with the aim of creating publishing opportunities and a real clear vision for their work going forward.”
Sarah Odedina added, “This year we have had a thrilling group of attendees, sharing their unique backgrounds and heritage, with fabulous contributions. Participants have experimented with their voice, discovering hidden talents, and have left feeling enthused and full of energy.”

Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO, Seamus Byrne, also had a chance to interact with the aspiring writers and artists who expressed their excitement to be on the Rock and be part of this experience.

He said, “The residency offers the opportunity for participants to embrace new ideas, explore different approaches to their work and build a community with other creatives as well as professionals from the publishing world.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Local News

Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘We keep fighting for change,' Azopardi says ahead of GSD AGM

29th May 2024

Local News
Second co-ordination meeting on developments in the Bayside area held

29th May 2024

Local News
Empowering Journeys, Igniting Careers – Supported Employment Conference to take place next week

29th May 2024

Local News
Call for expression of interest for culture training opportunities and courses

29th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024