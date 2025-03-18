Rockfall near Bruce's Farm closes Upper Rock road

A road closure will be in place for approximately two days in the Upper Rock while engineers remove rubble following a rockfall in the area of Bruce’s Farm.

There will be a two-way system from Jews' Gate to the hill leading up to St Michael’s Cave and from the Moorish Castle to Bruce’s Farm.

"During this time, no private vehicles will be allowed access to the Upper Rock – only residents of the Upper Rock and taxis," an RGP spokeserson said.

Pedestrians will still be allowed access, but will not be allowed to cross the area around Bruce’s Farm.

“We’ll update the public when the roads are fully reopened by Technical Services," the spokesperson added.