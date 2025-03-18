Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Rockfall near Bruce's Farm closes Upper Rock road

By Chronicle Staff
18th March 2025

A road closure will be in place for approximately two days in the Upper Rock while engineers remove rubble following a rockfall in the area of Bruce’s Farm.

There will be a two-way system from Jews' Gate to the hill leading up to St Michael’s Cave and from the Moorish Castle to Bruce’s Farm.

"During this time, no private vehicles will be allowed access to the Upper Rock – only residents of the Upper Rock and taxis," an RGP spokeserson said.

Pedestrians will still be allowed access, but will not be allowed to cross the area around Bruce’s Farm.

“We’ll update the public when the roads are fully reopened by Technical Services," the spokesperson added.

Most Read

Features

Grieving couple raises funds for cold cot at St Bernard’s to support bereaved families

Sun 16th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Spanish negotiator says there is ‘reason for optimism and no impasse’ in treaty talks

Tue 18th Mar, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarians and long-term residents ‘have nothing to worry about’ on university grants, Govt says as political row continues

Mon 17th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Treaty talks ‘haven’t stalled, we’re very close’ to deal - Albares

Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Local News

Full planning application for The Haven filed with Town Planner

Sun 16th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Pandemic was ‘a turning point in history’ - CM

18th March 2025

Local News
LNG tanker and bulk carrier ‘come into contact’ in bay incident

18th March 2025

Local News
Govt launches recycling survey in bid to reach climate targets

18th March 2025

Local News
Gibraltarians and long-term residents ‘have nothing to worry about’ on university grants, Govt says as political row continues

17th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025