Rock’s unity is ‘national treasure’ to be safeguarded

Gibraltar’s inter-faith harmony is a “national treasure” that must never be taken for granted, the Rock’s religious leaders said in a joint statement issued on Thursday.

The statement was issued after a meeting hosted the Mayor of Gibraltar, Carmen Gomez, and attended by the Bishop of Gibraltar, Carmel Zammit; Church of England Canon Robin Gill; Chief Rabbi of the Jewish Community of Gibraltar Rabbi Ronnie Hassid; Jebel Tarik Mosque Imam El Mokhalfi; Methodist Minister of Gibraltar Reverend Conrad Hicks; President of the Hindu Community of Gibraltar Sunil Chandiramani; and Evangelical Alliance Pastor Sergio Revelli.

“We, the undersigned, gather as Gibraltar’s religious leaders, and alongside our highest civic representative, Her Worship the Mayor Carmen Gomez GMD, in a spirit of community and as an expression of the unity that exists in Gibraltar, those of faith and those who possess none,” the statement said.

“On this unique occasion we would like to impress on our community never to take for granted this wonderful ‘national treasure,’ namely, the harmony we enjoy as inhabitants of our beautiful Rock.”

“For this to endure and for its safeguarding we urge and encourage the upholding of family values which have been passed from generation to generation, the basis of which can be found in our respective faith traditions, to be imparted at home and in our schools, and which engender the respect we have always shown each other.”

“Let us together resolve to maintain what has characterised Gibraltar and its people through the centuries and what makes us who we are today.”