Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Rope Rescue reaccreditation courses for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

Archive image

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2022

Officers and firefighters from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have been put through their paces this past week after undertaking an intense training course in Rope Rescue.

Delivered by Outreach Rescue instructors, Mark Downing and Oliver Cain, GFRS Officers refreshed and upgraded their technical and practical skills at various sites throughout Gibraltar.

As part of the GFRS’ suite of core disciplines, Rope Rescue requires a strict and structured adherence to training and development, in order to update personnel’s skills in line with current best practice. Personnel were grouped, dependant on their skill levels, as follows:
GROUP 1: Operators - Upgrading their skills to Supervisor Level
GROUP 2: Supervisors - Reaccrediting skills and competencies
GROUP 3: Instructors – Reaccrediting skills and competencies

“The GFRS would also like to thank all organisations and persons who assisted in allowing access to their sites, namely GibDocks, GibElec, Blands and the Department of The Environment,” said a statement from the GFRS.

