‘Rory’s Walk’, an emotive fundraiser that puts spotlight on brain tumour research

In a bid to raise funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research, Fabiola Culatto will once again complete ‘Rory’s Walk’ in memory of her brother who died at the age of 34.

The walk takes her up to Jew’s Gate, a route he walked on almost a daily basis throughout his cancer treatment.

Doing Rory’s walk every year is both physically challenging and very emotional. It is the same walk he would do when he was going through chemotherapy and it helped him both physically and mentally.

The first year Ms Culatto and her family and friends did it, 2021, she raised £11,000.

She has steadily raised more since each year and this year has the aim of exceeding the £24,637.99 she has so far raised in total.

“If I continue to raise money each year that’s more money going into the pot and one step closer to finding a cure. That is the end goal,” she told the Chronicle.

In February she and her family always do Rory’s walk. This year it will take place on February 18 in the afternoon, two days before his birthday on the 20th.

On each walk, they carry his shoes with them.

“Rory will always be in our hearts. Rory was a very special human being, he will never be forgotten,” she said.

In November 2021, a statue of St Jude was placed in The Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned in memory of her brother.

The money raised by Ms Culatto will be going to Brain Tumour Research, an organisation that funds long-term, sustainable research to find a cure for brain tumours responsible for the largest share of cancer deaths in children and adults under the age of 40.

“A simple blood test could help diagnose patients with the deadliest form of brain cancer, sparing them from undergoing invasive, highly risky surgery,” said Ms Culatto.

“This is a big breakthrough and with more funds available more breakthroughs can be achieved.”

And beyond the walk, there is more lined up.

‘Wear A Hat’ day is on the March 28 and aims to raise awareness of brain tumours, and Ms Culatto will be wearing a hat and sharing on social media.

“I had the honour of spreading awareness last year on GBC radio which was a great opportunity. Everyone at GBC wore hats which really moved me. I really hope every year even more and more people will show awareness by wearing a hat on Hat day,” she said.

“It cannot be forgotten brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer and there is a pressing need for earlier diagnosis and better treatment options. We must continue to fundraise and spread awareness.”

This year she has raised nearly £3,000 so far, to donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/rorys38thbirthday