Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Features

Rosanna Morales authors new vegan lifestyle book

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd March 2021

Local resident Rosanna Morales has published her first book ‘Aging in the garden of vegan’ and aims to show people how adopting a vegan lifestyle can bring positive changes. Ms Morales, aged 62 years, has been vegan for nearly four years, meaning she has not consumed or used any animal products in that time. She...

