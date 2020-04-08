Rose and Dennis Bear on isolation in Australia
Couple Rose and Dennis Bear described what life is like in Western Australia during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Mr and Mrs Bear emigrated to Australia from Gibraltar 37 years ago in 1982 and now live in Australind, Western Australia. The prognosis for their experience is clearly positive when Mr Bear, 68, said: “Happy times, I...
