Rotary Club Gibraltar celebrates Rotary Day

Rotary Club Gibraltar is today celebrating Rotary Day and looked back on an “extremely difficult year” which has seriously impacted their fundraising efforts.

The club said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions they have still managed to fundraise and donate to local charities.

These fundraising events followed Covid regulations such as social distancing and limited numbers, and included a Gin Tasting event, the donating Easter eggs to the children of Rainbow Ward and Women in Need as well as multiple donations Cancer Relief Gibraltar and Action 4 Schools among other feats.

“This pandemic has been difficult for us with many of our usual fundraising activities being cancelled but it has made us look at alternative ways and opportunities to fund raise for local charities and in some ways has brought us and other Clubs in UK closer than ever,” Rotary President, Jennifer Stentiford said.

The past year has also seen the club, in conjunction with Amcham, the Lions Club and Round Table, raise £9000 for Nazareth House to be able to provide over 350 food hampers to all those that needed them.

The club was also involved in donating £2500 to the GHA in recognition of “all the vital work all the staff have undertaken during these difficult times”.

In addition to the impact on fundraising, Covid also impacted the ways in which the club operated on a daily basis, however, this is something it has taken in its stride.

“The pandemic has meant learning new ways of keeping up to date with technology and so we have had many interesting meetings with other Rotary Clubs in the UK,” Rotary said.

“We even held a Music Quiz on January 26, 2021 by Zoom which was well attended and a lot of fun.”

Rotary’s junior club Interact has also played their part in fundraising with two main activities both around Christmas.

They held a Christmas card competition with the theme being ‘Christmas in Gibraltar’ and together with a local hotel who agreed to match the money raised held two Sunday afternoon Teas.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all local businesses, Organisations, Associations, Clubs and to you the people, our local community, for your support over the many years,” the club said.

“Without you we would not have been able to help so many local charities both here and internationally.”