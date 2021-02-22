Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Rotary Club Gibraltar celebrates Rotary Day

By Chronicle Staff
22nd February 2021

Rotary Club Gibraltar is today celebrating Rotary Day and looked back on an “extremely difficult year” which has seriously impacted their fundraising efforts.

The club said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions they have still managed to fundraise and donate to local charities.

These fundraising events followed Covid regulations such as social distancing and limited numbers, and included a Gin Tasting event, the donating Easter eggs to the children of Rainbow Ward and Women in Need as well as multiple donations Cancer Relief Gibraltar and Action 4 Schools among other feats.

“This pandemic has been difficult for us with many of our usual fundraising activities being cancelled but it has made us look at alternative ways and opportunities to fund raise for local charities and in some ways has brought us and other Clubs in UK closer than ever,” Rotary President, Jennifer Stentiford said.

The past year has also seen the club, in conjunction with Amcham, the Lions Club and Round Table, raise £9000 for Nazareth House to be able to provide over 350 food hampers to all those that needed them.

The club was also involved in donating £2500 to the GHA in recognition of “all the vital work all the staff have undertaken during these difficult times”.

In addition to the impact on fundraising, Covid also impacted the ways in which the club operated on a daily basis, however, this is something it has taken in its stride.

“The pandemic has meant learning new ways of keeping up to date with technology and so we have had many interesting meetings with other Rotary Clubs in the UK,” Rotary said.

“We even held a Music Quiz on January 26, 2021 by Zoom which was well attended and a lot of fun.”

Rotary’s junior club Interact has also played their part in fundraising with two main activities both around Christmas.

They held a Christmas card competition with the theme being ‘Christmas in Gibraltar’ and together with a local hotel who agreed to match the money raised held two Sunday afternoon Teas.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all local businesses, Organisations, Associations, Clubs and to you the people, our local community, for your support over the many years,” the club said.

“Without you we would not have been able to help so many local charities both here and internationally.”

Most Read

Local News

Four injured in ship explosion, two transferred to Seville burns unit

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Paramedics deployed after explosion on vessel in Bay of Gibraltar

Fri 19th Feb, 2021

Local News

Man who broke partner’s jaw jailed for three and half years

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar records first day in nearly three months without new virus cases

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Breast cancer survivor raises funds for Bosom Buddies

22nd February 2021

Features
Locally based author publishes educational marine conservation book

22nd February 2021

Features
How to grow leeks in celebration of St David’s Day

22nd February 2021

Features
Could your headphones be causing you health problems?

22nd February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021