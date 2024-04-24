Rotary Club gin tasting fundraiser at the Rock Hotel

On Tuesday evening the Rotary Club of Gibraltar hosted a “highly successful” gin tasting fundraising event at the Rock Hotel, which “delighting attendees with an evening of flavour, fun, and philanthropy.”

The event, which was attended by many Rotarians and guests featured a presentation by Peter Millhouse from Spirit of the Rock.

“With his wealth of knowledge and passion for gin, Peter captivated guests with fascinating insights into the history and intricacies of this beloved spirit,” said a statement from the Rotary.

“His dynamic presentation kept attendees entertained and educated throughout the evening, with many remarking on the new and interesting snippets of information they learned.”

"We are thrilled with the success of last night's event," added a spokesperson for the Rotary Club.

"Peter Millhouse's engaging presentation truly added an extra layer of enjoyment to the evening, and we are grateful for his contribution to our fundraiser."

In addition to the resentation, the evening also saw a special ceremony where Rotary President Lyana Armstrong-Emery exchanged banners with visiting Rotarian William Morley-Scott from the Rotary Club of Poynton and District, Cheshire.

This symbolic gesture highlighted the strong bonds of friendship and collaboration that exist between Rotary clubs worldwide.

Guests at the event had the opportunity to sample a variety of premium gins, to showcase the diversity of flavours and styles available.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to the success of this event," said the Rotary spokesperson.

"Your support enables us to continue our important work, and we are grateful for your generosity."