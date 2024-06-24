Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Jun, 2024

Rotary Club of Gibraltar unveils new sign at airport

By Chronicle Staff
24th June 2024

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar has unveiled its new sign at the Gibraltar International Airport in the arrivals hall. This sign not only extends a warm welcome to visitors but also announces the Club's new meeting venue following their recent move to the more centrally located Eliott Hotel, said a statement from the club.

President Lyana Armstrong-Emery expressed her enthusiasm about the recent changes, stating, "It has been a year of renewal and change for us, and we are excited for the future."

The move to the Eliott Hotel marks a significant shift for the Rotary Club of Gibraltar, reflecting their commitment to accessibility and community engagement, said the club statement.

“The new location is expected to facilitate greater participation and foster a vibrant, dynamic environment for members and guests alike.”

“The Rotary Club of Gibraltar has been a cornerstone of community service and fellowship since its charter in 1966. This latest development underscores their dedication to evolving and adapting to better serve their members and the wider community.”

