Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Round the Rock swim brought forward due to weather

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
24th September 2020

Upcoming adverse weather conditions have forced the team of athletes behind the Round The Rock swim to bring forward the challenge by a week.

The swim will now take place on Sunday, September 27 starting at 11am.

“The weather this Sunday is forecast as being our best opportunity to attempt the swim,” said Matt Coulthard, one of the athletes taking part and also one of the team members behind the challenge.

“It would be unwise to miss this chance and then have to cancel on the 3rd anyway as the weather does not look favourable, only to postpone to another date which will again be entirely weather dependant and the later we go into the year the window of opportunity lessens and the sea gets colder,” he added.

Three men, Matt Coulthard, Gary Evans and Wayne Warwick, have challenged themselves to a charitable swim around the Rock where they hope to be joined by up to 30 more swimmers.

The challenge will see enter them water at Western Beach and swim over 11.5km.

A cohort of paddle boarders, kayaks, jets skis and boats will follow the swimmers to bring them on board or to dry land if needed.

In addition, a swimmer can use any of these to give themselves a rest should they require one.

The trio are encouraging people to go down to the north end of Eastern Beach on the day to welcome the swimmers ashore.

