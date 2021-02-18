Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Feb, 2021

Royal author jokes ‘blunt’ Philip will not be an ideal hospital patient

Members of the media gathered outside the King Edward VII Hospital, London, where the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. Pic by Kirsty O'Connor

By Press Association
18th February 2021

By PA Reporters

Hospital staff treating the “outspoken” Duke of Edinburgh are unlikely to see the consort as an ideal patient, a royal author has said.

Penny Junor joked that medics at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London probably “would not want him” on their shift due to his aversion to people “fussing over him”.

Philip has so far spent two nights in hospital for an undisclosed reason, although it is not coronavirus-related.

Ms Junor told BBC Breakfast: “I think he can be quite blunt and I think if he felt people were fussing over him he could be quite outspoken about that.

“This is a man who doesn’t want any fuss made of his 100th birthday, so the fact he’s in hospital and getting some fuss made of him will really irritate him.”

The 99-year-old duke was admitted on Tuesday evening for “observation and rest” and is said to be in “good spirits”.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his “best wishes” to Philip as he undergoes a period of rest.

The duke, who turns 100 on June 10, received a coronavirus jab in January.

It is understood a doctor was called after Philip felt unwell for a short period and he was taken to hospital by car, where he walked in unaided as a non-emergency admission.

The duke has been spending the latest lockdown with the Queen at Windsor Castle, where the monarch has continued working as normal.

Buckingham Palace previously said in a statement: “His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday evening.

“The duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

It is understood the decision to admit Philip was taken with an “abundance” of precaution.

The duke last had a spell in hospital when he spent four nights at the King Edward VII’s in December 2019, where he was treated for a “pre-existing condition” and discharged on Christmas Eve.

