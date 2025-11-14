Royal Butler Grant Harrold shares stories from life behind the Palace gates

The Royal Butler, Grant Harrold, had his audience captivated as he shared numerous stories from his life as a former Royal Butler, many of which were very humorous and showed the Royal Family in a different light.

Mr Harrold was one of the first authors to take part in this year’s Gibraltar Literary Festival, which his event taking place at the Garrison Library on Wednesday afternoon.

The talk opened with a video of Mr Harrold’s frequent TV appearances including the Batchelor TV show, 60 Minutes Australia and various UK shows.

He was introduced by Lynn Narraway, Vice President UK and EMEA at Seabourn- who sponsored Mr Harrold’s participation in the festival, and recalled his unique path from a childhood fascination with the British royal family to serving in their households.

Growing up in Scotland, he was captivated not just by the idea of working for the royals but by immersing himself in their world. With the encouragement of parents, who had frequent family visits to Balmoral. As a young boy a letter he wrote led to a lasting friendship with the Countess of Strathmore, who would later serve as a pivotal reference for his role as a butler. The letter writing had an added element for Mr Harrold, who is an ambassador for the British Dyslexia Association.

He left school, with his parents blessing, at 16, and inspired by the knowledge that some butlers had their own private plane or helicopter he took on roles at places like the Highland Folk Museum and Ben Alder estate to work his way up the career ladder. It was at these places where he witnessed not only the grandeur of royal circles but also the human moments.

While he always enjoyed his job and had affection for the people he worked with his goal was to work directly with the Royal Family. A six-month interview process was had before he met with the now King Charles and started work for him in Highgrove.

From here he recalled anecdotes that highlight the humour, mishaps, and supportive relationships underpinning life in royal service. From comical mistakes with dress codes to lighthearted pranks involving mannequins with King Charles and water balloons courtesy of Prince Harry, he painted a picture of warmth behind the palace gates.

His role included serving notable figures, adapting to each household’s quirks, with every member having their preferred ways such as how a table is set. This meant he had to grow and learn with the job continuously.

One of his fondest memories is that of dancing with the Queen at the Ghillies Ball in Balmoral, a dream he had from the very young age of when he first became intrigued and in awe of the Royal Family.

Those who attended the event will remember Mr Harrold for a number of things, but perhaps his first act of duty ever when he was asked to top up the wine of the guests at the dinner table stands out the most. Suffice to say the young man filled the glasses to the brim, unaware of what was protocol, resulting in some diners asking for a straw.