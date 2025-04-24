Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Apr, 2025

Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment completes annual training exercise in Folkestone

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2025

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment has successfully completed its annual training exercise, Ex Jebel Tarik, in Folkestone. The six-week programme, which began in early March, involved all elements of the battalion, including Infantry Company, Headquarters Company and Reserve Company.

Ex Jebel Tarik forms a key part of the Regiment’s annual training calendar, with a focus on operational readiness, tactical skill and unit cohesion. The Regiment conducted live firing exercises at the Hythe and Lydd ranges, alongside tactical manoeuvres, discipline drills and scenario-based training across a variety of terrain.

Troops rotated through different phases of the exercise, gaining experience and contributing to the overall success of the camp.

Major Elvis Pearce, Officer Commanding of the camp, said: “I am immensely proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by all ranks throughout Ex Jebel Tarik. Their efforts in setting up the camp and their unwavering commitment during the exercise were outstanding.

“This training has not only strengthened our operational readiness but also reinforced the esprit de corps at the heart of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.”

Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto, Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, said: “The outstanding work by all involved in Ex Jebel Tarik underscores the importance of conducting these exercises regularly.

“They are essential for maintaining our soldiers’ operational effectiveness and ensuring they remain capable and ready to fulfil their duties as infantrymen.

“Such rigorous training keeps our troops sharp, prepared, and confident to face any challenge—now and in the future.”

The Regiment expressed its thanks to the Folkestone community and to all those who supported the exercise.

The next major training event, Exercise Rock Warrior, is scheduled to take place in Gibraltar in late November.

