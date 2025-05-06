Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th May, 2025

Royal Gibraltar Regiment marks 86th anniversary with promotions and awards

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2025

As part of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s 86th anniversary celebrations, a ceremony was held this morning at Devil’s Tower Camp Parade Square to recognise the service and achievements of its personnel.

Following a Drumhead service, the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto, formally presented a series of promotions and awards during a ceremony attended by colleagues and senior leaders.

Promotions were awarded from Sergeant to Colour Sergeant to CSgt Broadhurst (promoted from Acting to Substantive), Sgt Field and Sgt Willis.

From Corporal to Sergeant Cpl Mauro and Cpl Rogers.

From Private to Lance Corporal to Pte Elder and Pte Abbasciano.

In his address, Lieutenant Colonel Pitto said: “Your promotion is not just a reflection of your past performance, but a testament to the leadership, integrity, and dedication we trust you will continue to bring to this command. Well done, and well deserved.”

Pte Ridley was awarded an Apprenticeship Certificate in recognition of his commitment to personal development alongside his military duties.

The Commanding Officer’s Coin for exceptional service was presented to Cpl Cooper, QM’s Department: Sgt Fortuna, Dalton Martinez, Cpl Attard and to Sgt Rogers and Sgt Conroy.

The Commanding Officer’s Coin is awarded to individuals who have gone above and beyond their regular duty.

The Regiment extended its congratulations to all those recognised for their professionalism and dedication to service.

