Royal Gibraltar Regiment raises £3000 for charities

Two local charities each received £1500 from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment last Friday.

The RG Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess presented cheques to Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS) and The EV Foundation, who were “honoured” to receive the donation.

The money was raised by members of the Mess during the last 12 months.

Members of the charities were invited to the Mess for breakfast and spoke to its members.

WO1 Patrick Canepa, Mess President of the RG Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess said: “We invited the charities down for breakfast to use the opportunity to thank them for their services to Gibraltar.”