Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment raises £3000 for charities

By Chronicle Staff
8th July 2022

Two local charities each received £1500 from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment last Friday.

The RG Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess presented cheques to Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS) and The EV Foundation, who were “honoured” to receive the donation.

The money was raised by members of the Mess during the last 12 months. 

Members of the charities were invited to the Mess for breakfast and spoke to its members.

WO1 Patrick Canepa, Mess President of the RG Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess said: “We invited the charities down for breakfast to use the opportunity to thank them for their services to Gibraltar.” 

Most Read

Local News

St Andrews Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

Fri 8th Jul, 2022

Local News

Teenagers arrested for arson

Thu 7th Jul, 2022

Brexit

Veteran Tory Brexiteer says ‘very positive’ safe treaty possible for Gibraltar

Wed 6th Jul, 2022

Local News

Commons delegation lands in Gib as UK minister says tighter Schengen checks ‘a matter for Spain’

Tue 5th Jul, 2022

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Governor’s Awards recognise service to local community

8th July 2022

Local News
City Hall tree marks Royal visit and Platinum Jubilee

8th July 2022

Local News
St Andrew's Church of Scotland to close after 182 years of worship

8th July 2022

Local News
Donation presented following sales of ‘Gibraltar Then & Now’ by Robert Santos

8th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022