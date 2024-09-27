Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Sep, 2024

Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldiers awarded long service and good conduct medals

By Chronicle Staff
27th September 2024

Three soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment were recently awarded their Long Service and Good Conduct Medals at a small ceremony held in Devil’s Tower Camp.  

The Army Long Service and Good Conduct Medal was instituted by King William IV in 1830, for award to soldiers for long service and good conduct.  

It was the first non-campaign medal of the British Army.  

The medal was initially awarded to soldiers in the ranks of the Regular Force who had completed 21 years of service in the infantry or 24 years in the cavalry.  

From 1870 the qualifying period was reduced, and the medal was awarded to Regular Force non-commissioned officers and men who had completed eighteen years of irreproachable service, irrespective whether the service was in the infantry.  

Nowadays, the Long Service and Good Conduct medals are awarded to those who have conducted 15 years’ reckonable service and have not been subjected to civil or military discipline.  

During the ceremony, Corporal Morris-McKenzie, Colour Sergeant Guerrero-Chini, and Colour Sergeant Downs were awarded their medals from the Regiment’s Regimental Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class 1 Fortunato and Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Moore.  

Lt Col Moore said: “This is an outstanding achievement, and these soldiers should be proud of their continued commitment to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.” 

“This is no mean feat and is a testament to the character and dedication these individuals hold to their family, Regiment and His Majesty the King.”  

