Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldiers selected by the British army judo Association to participate in Cyprus training

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2024

Royal Gibraltar Regiment soldiers Army Heavyweight Champion, Warrant Officer Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor and Sergeant Bradley Morris-Mckenzie have been selected by the British Army Judo Association to participate alongside elite Judokas in Cyprus this week.

The Mediterranean island's challenging climate and diverse training environment will push these athletes to their limits, offering a unique opportunity to train alongside a range of high performance athletes, said a statement from the MOD.

The soldiers will have the chance to learn from world-class coaches and train with some of the best Judokas in the world.

“This experience will undoubtedly help them to develop their skills and improve their performance in future competitions,” said the statement.

Mr Jeffries-Mor and Mr Morris-Mckenzie are both experienced Judokas. Mr Jeffries-Mor is the Army Heavyweight Champion, and Mr Morris-Mckenzie is a highly skilled competitor in his own right.

Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Moore said: “The Royal Gibraltar Regiment is proud to have two of its soldiers selected for the British Army Judo Association's training program in Cyprus.”

“The training program in Cyprus will be a great opportunity for Jeffries-Mor and Morris-Mckenzie to develop their skills and improve their performance.”

A spokesperson for the RG said: “The Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the British Army Judo Association are both looking forward to seeing how Jeffries-Mor and Morris-Mckenzie perform in Cyprus.”

“The soldiers are confident that they will be able to represent the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the British Army Judo Association with distinction in Cyprus.”

