Royal Gibraltar Regiment take part in RSM’s challenge

Some 100 members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment took part in the annual gruelling Regimental Sergeant Major’s (RSM’s) Challenge.

The challenge is both physically and mentally demanding, designed to push competitors to their absolute physical limits as well as fostering key leadership skills.

The soldiers started the challenge at Devil’s Tower Camp and climbed up to Princess Caroline’s Battery in the Upper Rock whilst carrying 17kg on their backs.

Under the watchful eye of the RG All Arms Physical Training Instructors, the exercise was delivered to the highest standard with all participants completing the challenge.

At the end of the challenge, the Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Matt Moore and the RSM, Warrant Officer Class 1 Dan Henderson, congratulated all participants for their efforts and thanked those who were responsible for organising and supporting the event.