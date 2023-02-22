Royal Gibraltar Regiment tests radio communications over 2000 kilometres

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Communication Information Systems (CIS) participated in a UK-coordinated exercise designed to test communications over huge distances of up to 2000 kilometres.

Exercise South Talk is a long range High Frequency (HF) communications exercise run by the CIS School in Bovington, Dorset, England.

The aim of the exercise was to prove communications over vast distances using different antenna configurations.

The exercise was a success and communications were established.

Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s Warrant Officer Class Two Carey said: “Using high frequency radios enables the British Army to talk across the world.”

“It requires knowledge, skill and understanding.”

“Different climatic conditions mean you need to be able to adjust the antenna configuration to counter difficulties.”