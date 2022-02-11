Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Royal Gibraltar Regiment trains for London guard duties in Queen’s Platinum year

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
11th February 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment is weeks into an intensive period of parade training ahead of public duties at various royal residences in London and Windsor in the coming months for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Some 69 soldiers are being trained for the events, but not all will definitely be taking part as some will be...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Govt warns preparing for no deal outcome is ‘of fundamental importance’

Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Local News

Changes to Covid testing and sick notes

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Gibraltar reciprocates as local hauliers face additional post-Brexit bureaucracy in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar faces continued delay in exporting rubbish to Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Navy response to incursion draws flak in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby sets its vision for 2024 - including obtaining international recognition

11th February 2022

Sports
Gilbert puts her goal scoring hat ahead of internationals

11th February 2022

Sports
Maurice Turnock on his way to take King of the Road Title

11th February 2022

Sports
Llamas re-elected as Gibraltar FA President

11th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022