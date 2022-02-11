Royal Gibraltar Regiment trains for London guard duties in Queen’s Platinum year
The Royal Gibraltar Regiment is weeks into an intensive period of parade training ahead of public duties at various royal residences in London and Windsor in the coming months for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Some 69 soldiers are being trained for the events, but not all will definitely be taking part as some will be...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here