Royal Gibraltar Regiment's commitment shines in Op CABRIT

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment's deployments in Op CABRIT demonstrate its professionalism and commitment, enhancing operational readiness alongside NATO allies in Estonia while earning praise for its contributions to the UK's defence strategy, said a statement issued by the MOD.

“In a remarkable display of professionalism and dedication, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) has made significant strides in its operational capabilities over the past year, particularly during its deployments in Operation CABRIT - the UK's contribution to NATO's Forward Land Forces in Estonia and Poland,” said the statement.

The RG first deployed troops into Estonia during CABRIT 13, from September 2023 to March 2024, marking a pivotal moment for the Regiment. Sixteen members were attached to the 1st Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers (1RRF), igniting enthusiasm among RG soldiers for future operations.

Now, as Op CABRIT 15 unfolds from September 2024 to April 2025, another contingent of 19 soldiers from the RG is proudly serving alongside the Royal Dragoon Guards (RDG) in Estonia.

“This ongoing mission in Estonia not only enhances operational readiness but also immerses soldiers in the realities of supporting a battle group in actual operations,” said the statement.

“The experience gained in such demanding environments—especially against the backdrop of harsh winter conditions—provides invaluable training that sharpens infantry skills and hones armoured commitments.”

Corporal Cooper, who previously deployed with 1RRF and is now serving with the RDG, emphasised the significance of these experiences.

"Deploying on Op CABRIT has been a transformative experience,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to engage directly with our commitments and see firsthand what it means to support a battle group. I encourage all soldiers to put their names forward for these operations; the skills and camaraderie gained are unparalleled."

Recently, Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, the Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto MBE, and the Regimental Sergeant Major, WO1 Karon Fortunato, had the opportunity to visit their troops on Operations and were all collectively impressed with their outstanding work, where the commitment of the RG has not gone unnoticed and has been praised by the RDG.

Commodore Tom Guy expressed pride in seeing members of his headquarters deployed in support of broader defence commitments.

"The deployment of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment underlines the professionalism and commitment of our forces. It showcases our readiness to support operations, both at home and abroad, and I am immensely proud of their contributions,” he said.

Lt Col John Pitto MBE echoed these sentiments, highlighting the dedication of his soldiers.

"I am incredibly proud of the efforts and passion my soldiers have demonstrated during these operations. This dispels the myth that the RG is solely committed to operations in Gibraltar; we are fully engaged in supporting all operations, both domestically and internationally,” he said.

The MOD statement also noted that the Royal Gibraltar Regiment's involvement in Op CABRIT not only reinforces its operational capabilities but also exemplifies its unwavering commitment to serving alongside allied forces in diverse and challenging environments. As RG soldiers continue to excel in their roles, their contributions play a crucial part in the United Kingdom's defence strategy, ensuring a robust and responsive military presence on the global stage.