Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Royal Mail fined £1.5m over failure to deliver first-class post on time

Rui Vieira

By Press Association
10th July 2020

By Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

Royal Mail has been hit with a £1.5 million fine by the communications regulator for failing to deliver first-class mail on time.

Ofcom said that Royal Mail missed its target to deliver at least 93% of first-class post across the UK within one working day of it being collected.

In the financial year ending in 2019, only 91.5% of first-class post reached its destination on time, Ofcom said.

The company met its obligations the following financial year, Ofcom said.

The watchdog said it handed the hefty fine as the group did not provide a “satisfactory explanation and it did not take sufficient steps to get back on track during the year”.

Royal Mail said it is “disappointed” with its first-class postal service for the 2018-19 year and “accepts and understands” the decision by Ofcom.

In a statement, it added: “We worked hard to restore our service quality in 2019-20 and, were it not for the pandemic and its impact on our business in the latter half of March, we were on course to deliver the requisite first-class regulated quality of service target of 93%.

“Despite our best endeavours, some areas of the UK experienced a reduction in service levels during March.”

The regulator also fined Royal Mail £100,000 for overcharging customers for second-class stamps for seven days in March last year.

Royal Mail increased its price for second-class stamps to 61p on March 25 2019, overcharging customers for seven days until the cap increased from 60p on April 1.

The company said it predicts that the move saw customers overcharged by around £60,000, which it is unable to refund.

“We accept and note Ofcom’s decision around the 2019 second-class price cap. We made a mistake,” Royal Mail said.

“At the time, we sought to put this error right by publicly acknowledging our mistake.”

Gaucho Rasmussen, Ofcom’s director of investigations and enforcement, said: “Many people depend on postal services, and our rules are there to ensure they get a good service, at an affordable price.

“Royal Mail let its customers down, and these fines should serve as a reminder that we’ll take action when companies fall short.”

Most Read

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

‘Gibraltar will be better off outside the EU than inside,’ Garcia Margallo says

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Man remanded in UK accused of murdering former Gib resident

Fri 10th Jul, 2020

Local News

Hundreds of bogue fish wash up on Eastern Beach

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 pandemic ‘accelerating’ and ‘getting worse’ – World Health Organisation

10th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Leaving dogs in cars can be potentially dangerous all year round, experts warn

10th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Water supply could run out within 20 years, MPs warn

10th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Around one in 3,900 people have Covid-19 across England, data suggests

10th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020