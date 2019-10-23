Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Royal Marines Association (Andalucía) parade Remembrance weekend

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2019

The Royal Marines Association (Andalucía) will once again gather over the Remembrance weekend in November to hold an Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony at the Royal Marines memorial in Ocean Village.

On Saturday November 9, there will be a parade with members coming from all over southern Spain and 12 former Royal Marines will be flying into Gibraltar from the UK for the weekend’s ceremonies.
The members will also be joined by the Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Edward Davis.

Two Buglers from the Corps of Drums of the Band of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment will support the parade.

The parade starts at 4pm and the laying of the wreath will take place at approximately 4.25pm.

