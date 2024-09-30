Royal Marines mark 360th anniversary with Freedom of the City parade

The Royal Marines took part in a Freedom of the City march on Friday to mark their 360-year anniversary.

The march also commemorated 320 years since the Marines’ involvement in the siege of Gibraltar.

Veterans, the Royal Marines band from the Commander Training Centre, and the Royal Marines rugby team all took part in the march.

Marching up town from Casemates, they were acknowledged by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Mayor Carmen Gomez, and former Governor Ed Davis who was previously Commandant General of the Royal Marines.

Captain Al Sullivan of the Royal Marines, a main organiser of the march, said everything fell into place to carry out the march given that the Marines’ rugby team were on the Rock to play rugby against Gibraltar Select and Gibraltar Veterans.

“I've been one of the of main people that have helped organise this, but I'm also the Royal Marines rugby coach,” Captain Sullivan told the Chronicle

“We've predominantly come out to play against Gibraltar Rugby on Saturday, but as it's a special year for us we've managed to squeeze in the freedom of Gibraltar as well.”

“This year is the 360th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Marines. It's also the 320th anniversary of the Royal Marines involvement in the siege of Gibraltar.”

“So, for us a couple of big anniversaries, and again, it's also the 10th anniversary as well for us to come out and play in Gibraltar Rugby.”

“It seemed like the perfect time to ask for permission to exercise the Freedom of the City, and the Mayor and Governor very kindly managed to grant it to us.”

A regular visitor to Gibraltar, he added that he enjoys his time here.

“It's always amazing to come out to Gibraltar,” he said.

“I've been very lucky, I've been coming out here for the last 10 years, it’s almost like a second home for the Royal Marines.”