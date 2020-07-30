Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Royal Mint launches coin to celebrate Red Cross anniversary

Francesca Jones/British Red Cross/PA Wire

By Press Association
30th July 2020

By Caitlin Doherty
The Royal Mint has launched a new £5 coin to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the British Red Cross.

The coin, designed by Henry Gray, celebrates the organisation’s work in the UK and globally as part of the international Red Cross movement and features overlapping lines and a map of the UK.

An inscription around the coin reads “per humanitatem ad pacem” which translates to “through humanity to peace”.

A total of 150 of the coins are being handed out to volunteers and staff at the Red Cross nominated by their colleagues as a mark of thanks for their work and time.

Sandra Fisher from Newport south Wales has been volunteering for 27 years and will receive a coin after contributing to the charity’s coronavirus effort from home while isolating.

Ms Fisher said she feels “very honoured and privileged to be recognised in this way” and added: “I’ve always tried to do everything I can to help people.”

The charity’s boss said the organisation was “honoured” by the commemoration and paid tribute to staff and volunteers.

Chief executive Mike Adamson said: “Today our staff and volunteers are putting kindness in action at the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been supporting the most vulnerable by delivering food and medicine, making sure refugees and people seeking asylum are safe, providing a supportive ear through our national support line and helping the NHS to get patients home from hospital.”

He added: “From then to now, it’s all down to the dedication of our volunteers, staff and the generosity of our supporters that we can continue our lifesaving work.

“And it is the power of their kindness that will ensure we are there for those who need us most for many years to come.”

The British Red cross respond in both domestic and international crises, and have provided support during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and responded to incidents such as the Grenfell Tower fire and tsunami in the Indian Ocean on Boxing Day 2004.
(PA)

Most Read

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Rock to stay locked on August 1

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Estate agent fined £5,000 over anti-money laundering obligations

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A whistle stop tour across Bahrain

30th July 2020

Features
Six mistakes to avoid when growing veg in containers

30th July 2020

Features
‘Free the Knee’ for prostate cancer tomorrow

30th July 2020

Features
Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

29th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020