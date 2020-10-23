Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Royal Mint releases Christopher Robin 50p coin

Royal Mint

By Press Association
23rd October 2020

By Vicky Shaw
New 50p coins depicting Christopher Robin, friend of Winnie the Pooh, have been launched by the Royal Mint.

The coins can be bought from the Mint’s website, priced from £10 for a brilliant uncirculated version to £1,125 for a gold coin.

They have been released a century after the birth of the original Christopher Robin, the son of Winnie the Pooh author AA Milne, who inspired his stories. Christopher Robin Milne was born on August 21 1920 and died in 1996.

The new 50p is the second coin to be released in the Mint’s Winnie the Pooh and Friends series.

The coin depicts Christopher Robin coming down the stairs, bear in hand, illustrated using a watercolour technique the Mint developed for the first coin in the collection, Winnie the Pooh.

The Mint’s product designer Daniel Thorne worked on both the Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin coin, in close collaboration with Disney.

He said: “Taking an original illustration from a full page of a storybook and condensing it down to the perimeter of a 50p, yet not taking away the essence of the story is a difficult feat but working with the original illustrations has been an amazing opportunity to bring those stories to life in a brand new way.

“The popularity of our childhood character coins is no surprise, they allow us a great opportunity to introduce a sense of nostalgia coupled with a splash of colour to make these coins real collector’s items.”

Clare MacLennan, divisional director for commemorative coin and the Royal Mint Experience, said: “We have seen the success of our childhood character coins grow year-on-year and with endearing and appealing themes including the Gruffalo, Peter Rabbit and now Winnie the Pooh and Friends.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

New helicopter route links Rock to Malaga airport

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Children enjoy outdoor interactive storytelling sessions

23rd October 2020

Features
Five ways you might be secretly sabotaging your immune system

23rd October 2020

Features
Capacity for language evolved at least 30 million years ago, scientists believe

23rd October 2020

Features
Prizes awarded at annual Scale Model Competition

22nd October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020