Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Royal Navy aircraft carrier returns to base after successful sea training

Ben Mitchell

By Press Association
4th June 2020

By Ben Mitchell, PA

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to base to pick up supplies having successfully completed its basic sea training.

The 65,000 tonne warship arrived at Portsmouth Naval Base having completed the first part of a series of sea trials.

The £3 billion carrier is expected to leave soon to carry out flight trials with the high-tech F35 Lightning jets.

The carrier’s departure for the first set of training from Portsmouth was delayed while its 700-strong crew were all tested for Covid-19.

Two members of the ship’s company tested positive and were removed and the ship was allowed to sail on April 29.

Ahead of its return, the ship posted on Twitter: “Flash: Basic Sea Training has concluded successfully.

“Tomorrow we will proceed alongside to take on the stores necessary to fly; and almost definitely, to catch up on some sleep.

“Next week though……. Ooft, can’t wait!”

It also posted: “We conducted our first assessed night replenishment at sea with our old friend.

“Whilst others sleep, we replenish fuel in the deep.”

And it posted: “Our operations room has been tested over the last period with multiple incoming air, surface and sub-surface threats.

“Making use of our Merlin helos, a Type23 Frigate and our own CIWS, we successfully defeated all threats.”

Ahead of the training period, a Royal Navy spokesman said: “She will undergo several weeks of training and assessment with the staff of Fost (Flag Officer Sea Training) to ensure the UK can deliver on its commitment to have a Carrier Strike Group ready to deploy from the end of this year.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Restaurants reopen as Gibraltar enters third phase of ‘Unlock the Rock’

Tue 2nd Jun, 2020

UK/Spain News

Imported novel coronavirus cases return to Spain despite border closure

Sat 30th May, 2020

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Local News

Four frontier workers among latest positive cases detected in Gibraltar

Tue 26th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
UK quarantine plan under fire as expert questions scientific basis

4th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Scenes made from Lego help teach children about social distancing

4th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Meghan’s speech ‘very powerful’ despite royal exit

4th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Performing arts students cover Somewhere Over The Rainbow with group video

4th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020