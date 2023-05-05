Royal Navy cadets visit Gib for heritage work

Some 25 officer cadets and staff from Birmingham, Wales, Bristol and Devon University Royal Navy Units (URNU) recently visited Gibraltar for a week-long programme.

The cadets, who are all university students, participate in a placement at the URNU for approximately three years where they are given the opportunity to gain Royal Navy insights such as navigation and leadership skills.

During the visit, the cadets were involved in helping clean, paint and conduct laborious tasks at O’Hara’s and Princess Anne’s Battery, alongside the Gibraltar Heritage Trust.

That evening, they attended an event with the Gibraltar Heritage Trust and Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy.

In addition to helping at the Batteries, the cadets attempted the challenging Mediterranean Steps, toured St Michael’s Cave, the Great North Road tunnels, the Great Siege Tunnels, Alameda Botanical Gardens, the Trafalgar Cemetery and HMS Trent.

During their time in the Trafalgar Cemetery, the cadets discussed and learned about the history of the Battle of Trafalgar and Gibraltar’s part in bringing Admiral Lord Nelson ashore. That afternoon, the Units visited His Majesty’s Naval Base, for an insightful question and answer session with Cdre Guy where they were given an update on the Royal Navy’s role in Gibraltar.

Coxswain of the URNU, Warrant Officer Class 1 Grover said: “It's not often you get this kind of access to a 1 Star officer, so the cadets relished it.”

“Especially twice in one week.”