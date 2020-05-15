Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Royal Navy carrier sails for sea training

Ben Mitchell

By Press Association
15th May 2020

By Ben Mitchell, PA

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail from anchor to carry out sea trials.

The 65,000 tonne warship left Portsmouth Naval Base at the end of April and has carried out a period of quarantine at sea.

The £3 billion vessel returned to anchor in Stokes Bay, off Gosport, Hampshire, last week while it made final preparations and took on board Flag Officer Sea Training (Fost) staff ready for a period of training at sea.

The ship set sail on Friday morning through the Solent, dwarfing the seaside town of Ryde on the Isle of Wight as it sailed past.

The carrier’s departure from Portsmouth Naval Base was delayed while its 700-strong crew were all tested for Covid-19.

Two members of the ship’s company tested positive and were removed and the ship was allowed to sail on April 29.

It is understood that all Fost staff and personnel involved in flight tests with the F35 Lightning jets who join the ship will be required to have completed a 14-day period of self-isolation.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “She will undergo several weeks of training and assessment with the staff of Fost to ensure the UK can deliver on its commitment to have a Carrier Strike Group ready to deploy from the end of this year.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar and Spain discuss return to border normality, but early days still

Mon 11th May, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar has ‘won the first round’ against Covid-19, but now comes the hard part

Wed 13th May, 2020

Local News

Govt spells out Gib travel restrictions

Fri 15th May, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain orders two-week quarantine for incoming travellers from Friday, but no impact at Gib border

Wed 13th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Test, track and isolate strategy key to living with Covid-19 – WHO special envoy

15th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Young adults more likely to have poor mental health during lockdown – UK survey

15th May 2020

UK/Spain News
London congestion charge to be increased to £15 a day next month

15th May 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises, potential second wave feared

15th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020