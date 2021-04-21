Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Royal Navy confirms names of Gib Squadron’s new patrol boats

A Gibraltar Squadron patrol boat pictured during a recent exercise. Replacement vessels for the squadron are being purpose-built in the UK and will be delivered over the next two years.

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2021

The Queen has approved the names of two new fast patrol boats being purpose-built for the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The vessels will be named HMS Dagger and HMS Cutlass.

Dagger is a name new to the Royal Navy.

It was due to have been assigned to a weapon-class anti-submarine escort in late World War II but the conflict ended and the ship was cancelled.

Only one previous HMS Cutlass has served under the White Ensign during the 1970s with her sisters Scimitar and Sabre, although these latter vessels were not the same patrol boats that later served in Gibraltar.

HMS Cutlass was used to train Royal Navy and NATO warships to deal with the threat of fast missile/torpedo craft as part of the First Fast Training Boat Squadron.

The Gibraltar Squadron’s new cutting-edge fast patrol boats will cost nearly £10m and are being built by Merseyside-based Marine Specialised Technology (MST).

Both boats, which have been designed specifically with Gibraltar in mind, will be used to patrol British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

They will also support British exercises and operations in the area and will keep close watch over Gibraltar’s shores, the MoD said when it first announced the deal in July last year.

Under the six-year contract with MST, the first boat is scheduled to be delivered in 2021/22 and the second in 2022/23.

The remainder of the contract will provide an additional four years of local In-Service Support.

Most Read

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

BBC has ‘Late at Night’ surprise for local songwriter

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

With ‘butterflies in the stomach’, Monsignor Miles prepares for new role as papal nuncio

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Covid vaccine registry closes on Friday, Govt warns

21st April 2021

Local News
With ‘butterflies in the stomach’, Monsignor Miles prepares for new role as papal nuncio

20th April 2021

Local News
Pregnant women can now receive Covid-19 vaccine

20th April 2021

Local News
GDP Road Safety Awareness drawing competition winners selected

20th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021