Royal Navy trialled docking crewless mine-hunter as RFA Lyme Bay sailed from Rock

As it sailed from the Gibraltar earlier this week for a potential mission clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, the RFA Lyme Bay conducted an unusual exercise out in the bay. For the first time, the Royal Navy successfully docked its crewless mine-hunting system in its mothership after extensive trials ahead of the deployment.

The 12-metre uncrewed surface vessel RNMB (Royal Navy Motor Boat) Ariadne was delicately manoeuvred into the floodable dock of RFA Lyme Bay, the mothership for mine-hunting technology for the proposed Gulf mission, in the Bay of Gibraltar.

This latest milestone comes after Ariadne, which is designed to detect and destroy sea mines without the need for personnel to enter deadly minefields, underwent strenuous operational testing by specialist assessors and mine warfare experts in the waters off Portland in Dorset.

Lieutenant Commander Craig Wadley, operations officer with Commander UK Mine Counter Measures Force, said: “This was a successful first day of operations and great to see the integration of Ariadne with Lyme Bay.”

The vessel was carefully guided into the cavernous dock by members of Yankee Squadron, before the water was drained and Ariadne was placed on a cradle in the hull.

The Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron provided additional safety and protection as this took place shortly after Lyme Bay had sailed from Gibraltar.

Leading Hand Matt Savage said: “It all went a lot smoother that I expected, thought it was going to be tighter, but we nailed it first time.”

Petty Officer Hayley Garnett said: “I have to confess I was a little nervous. I am responsible for Ariadne’s hull and was worried she might hit the cradle, but it all went really well.”

Commanding Officer of RFA Lyme Bay, Captain Simon Herbert RFA, added: “This has been a very successful week for RFA Lyme Bay which has seen the embarkation of cutting-edge mine-hunting equipment and specialist personnel.

“This, together with the considerable work conducted whilst in Gibraltar has seen RFA Lyme Bay re-role as an Afloat Forward Support Base mother ship for mine-hunting operations.

“She and the ship’s company have again proven the versatility and flexibility of the Bay class and the RFA to be able to depart from Gibraltar ready to deliver an effective modern capability.”

All of this work is part of the Royal Navy’s transition to a ‘hybrid navy’ that couples traditional crewed warships with uncrewed and autonomous vessels to create a potent force ready for modern day conflict.

The Royal Navy is currently taking steps to be prepared for a potential multinational Strait of Hormuz mission, as the UK and France plan strictly defensive operations when conditions allow – aimed at restoring confidence of commercial shipping along the critical trade route.

Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon will play a key role in this endeavour, having arrived east of the Suez Canal earlier this month.