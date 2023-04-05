Royal Navy’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’ docks in Gibraltar

The Royal Navy’s ice patrol ship HMS Protector docked in Gibraltar earlier this week.

Affectionately known as the Royal Navy’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’, HMS Protector sails the waters of Antarctica and the Southern Hemisphere and is deployed for 330 days a year.

The Plymouth-based survey ship has been splitting her time between the hemispheres – from boreal summers venturing into the Arctic to austral summers working in her more traditional realm of the Antarctic Peninsula.

The ship spends four to six weeks at a time – known as a work period – conducting survey work to update charts, working with British and international scientists delivering supplies, supporting research, moving people and equipment around, as well as collecting scientific data.

During HMS Protector’s routine visit to Gibraltar, she will host several tours including inviting The Gibraltar Heritage Trust and The University of Gibraltar to take a look on board and meet the crew.