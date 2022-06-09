Royal salute as Royal Gibraltar Regiment parades new colours in Casemates
In Casemates Square, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, saluted the Royal Gibraltar Regiment as they conducted the Queen’s Birthday Parade. Prince Edward was joined by his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and both watched on as Gibraltar marked the Queen’s birthday on Thursday morning. The event saw the Royal Gibraltar Regiment parade their...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here