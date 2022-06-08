Royal visit from arrival to Moorish Castle Estate

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, arrived in Gibraltar on Tuesday evening, visiting RAF Gibraltar, the Convent and Moorish Castle Estate.

The couple arrived five hours delayed due to technical issues on their flight and on Tuesday evening were greeted by the Governor, Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on the runway.

The Earl and Countess then visited South Dispersal where they were met by the Commander British Forces, Commodore Steven Dainton and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

They also saw a 21 Royal Gun Salute, and then visited the Convent where they were greeted by the public.

Early on Wednesday morning the Earl and Countess visited Moorish Castle Estate where they met local residents and spoke to schoolchildren was St Bernard’s Lower and Upper Primary Schools and Prior Park.