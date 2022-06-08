Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Royal visit from arrival to Moorish Castle Estate

Pics by Johnny Bugeja and Stephen Ignacio

By Chronicle Staff
8th June 2022

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, arrived in Gibraltar on Tuesday evening, visiting RAF Gibraltar, the Convent and Moorish Castle Estate.

Pictured: The Royal Gibraltar Regiment march onto the parade square.
British Forces Gibraltar were delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex as they arrived in Gibraltar for a visit to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple arrived five hours delayed due to technical issues on their flight and on Tuesday evening were greeted by the Governor, Sir David Steel, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on the runway.

The Earl and Countess then visited South Dispersal where they were met by the Commander British Forces, Commodore Steven Dainton and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

They also saw a 21 Royal Gun Salute, and then visited the Convent where they were greeted by the public.

Early on Wednesday morning the Earl and Countess visited Moorish Castle Estate where they met local residents and spoke to schoolchildren was St Bernard’s Lower and Upper Primary Schools and Prior Park.

Most Read

Local News

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive in Gibraltar after flight delays

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

Queen thanks Gibraltar for its ‘allegiance and loyalty’ over decades

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Local News

As Royals land in Gibraltar, a message from the Queen

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Local News

OBEs for Kishin Alwani and Greg Butcher in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
ERS celebrates Jubilee

7th June 2022

Features
Hebrew Primary School holds Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Street Party

7th June 2022

Features
St Bernard’s Jubilee celebrations

7th June 2022

Features
St Paul’s School marks Platinum Jubilee

7th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022