RSM Gibraltar hosts University of Cadiz students

RSM Gibraltar last week hosted a visit from 30 University of Cadiz students on business-related undergraduate and masters programmes at its offices in Engineer Lane.

RSM chief executive, Moe Cohen, welcomed the students and their professors and delivered a presentation that included an overview of Gibraltar, its main business sectors, legal and regulatory framework and the appeal of its financial services industries. The students were given an outline of why Gibraltar, with its favourable corporate tax regime, strong regulatory environment, strategic location and crypto and fintech-friendly environment, has developed as a business centre.

Mr Cohen also introduced the RSM International global network, described in the presentation as the sixth largest accounting group in the world, and outlined the range of services provided by RSM Gibraltar, including audit, fiduciary, fund administration, tax and risk consultancy.

The presentation included contributions from Roman Perez Oddo, Vicente Mancheno, Alex Carreras, Carlos Martins and James Lasry, who spoke about their areas of expertise in insurance, investment management services, digital ledger technology, compliance and funds. An RSM employee who is a graduate of Malaga University also addressed the visiting students.

Employment manager at the University of Cadiz, Carmen Ferradans Caramés, who delivered a presentation on the university, said: “This was a really useful opportunity for our students to gain first-hand knowledge about Gibraltar and what it has to offer, including in terms of recruitment. Against the backdrop of the forthcoming Treaty, which promises an area of shared prosperity between Gibraltar and the wider region, it is important for our students to understand the real-world opportunities that await them after they complete their studies. We are grateful to RSM for hosting us and giving us such a warm welcome, and to all the professionals who gave of their time. I am sure that there are many ways in which the University of Cadiz and RSM, as well as Gibraltar more generally, can collaborate in the future.”

“It was a real pleasure to host these talented youngsters and their professors,” added Mr Cohen.

“We are very proud of the services that RSM offers and our professional approach, centred on excellence, and it was a valuable opportunity to be able to showcase this. We all know that there is sometimes a misunderstanding, internationally but principally in Spain, about the reality of Gibraltar, about the highest standards of ethics and excellence in which we operate in, and indeed about the role Gibraltar plays as a valued employer in the region, and for me it proved to be a very successful way of demonstrating everything that Gibraltar and RSM has to offer to the next generation of accountants, auditors and other business professionals. The forthcoming Treaty between the UK and the European Union on Gibraltar will, I think, open up even more opportunities and I am optimistic about the bright future ahead.”