Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

By Chronicle Staff
23rd September 2024

Police shut off Kingsway Tunnel on Monday evening as bomb disposal experts from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment dealt with a suspect package at Gibraltar Airport, causing gridlock at the northern end of the Rock and the border.

The runway was also closed to pedestrians until the area was declared safe at around 7.35pm, over an hour after the alarm was first declared.

The bomb disposal team carried out two controlled explosions and roads were reopened shortly after.

A spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police said the package was in fact a rucksack that had been left unattended outside the airport, and which was spotted by airport security.

It was later confirmed as luggage.

