Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit UK/Spain News

Rudd says 'no guarantees' people will not lose their jobs following Brexit

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

By Press Association
13th August 2019

By Josh Thomas, PA Parliamentary Staff

There are "no guarantees" that people will not lose their jobs following a no-deal Brexit, Amber Rudd has admitted.

The Work and Pensions Secretary said there are "no guarantees about jobs, in or out, under any economic circumstances", and said a no-deal Brexit would be "far worse than a deal Brexit".

Ms Rudd said the Government is focused on getting a deal, but that they have to be prepared should a no-deal situation arise on October 31.

Speaking on ITV News, Ms Rudd said: "A no-deal Brexit is definitely going to be a challenge for the economy, which is why the Government is putting together so much preparation should it come to that, and we are very clearly focused as a Government that we want to get a deal."

Asked about previous comments she made in which she said a no-deal Brexit would cause "generational damage to the economy", she said: "I can tell that a no-deal Brexit would be far worse than a deal Brexit, which is why the Government is so focused on trying to get that.

"But we are also putting in place a lot of preparation to make sure that, should it come to that, we will have done all we can to mitigate against any difficulties."

She added: "I still think it will be a challenge, but we are doing all we can to mitigate against those difficulties."

Asked if she could guarantee that no-one would lose their jobs as a result of a no-deal Brexit, Ms Rudd said: "Listen, there are no guarantees about jobs, in or out, under any economic circumstances.

"What Government has to do is to make it as straightforward and as conducive to good employment arena as possible, and that is what, the statistics show today, we have been able to do."

Most Read

Local News

2019 recipients of Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and Distinction announced

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Govt announce tender for Old Married Quarters

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Government condemns latest incident at sea

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar unaffected by ‘hottest’ month on earth

Mon 12th Aug, 2019

Local News

Local couple launch reusable ashtray initiative at Eastern Beach

Tue 13th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Ban on UK drivers using hands-free phones 'should be considered'

13th August 2019

UK/Spain News
MPs urge pm to remove barriers to new onshore wind schemes

13th August 2019

UK/Spain News
Three men prosecuted for fly-tipping waste that cost £100,000 to clear

13th August 2019

Brexit
Rudd says 'no guarantees' people will not lose their jobs following Brexit

13th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019