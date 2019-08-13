Rudd says 'no guarantees' people will not lose their jobs following Brexit

By Josh Thomas, PA Parliamentary Staff

There are "no guarantees" that people will not lose their jobs following a no-deal Brexit, Amber Rudd has admitted.

The Work and Pensions Secretary said there are "no guarantees about jobs, in or out, under any economic circumstances", and said a no-deal Brexit would be "far worse than a deal Brexit".

Ms Rudd said the Government is focused on getting a deal, but that they have to be prepared should a no-deal situation arise on October 31.

Speaking on ITV News, Ms Rudd said: "A no-deal Brexit is definitely going to be a challenge for the economy, which is why the Government is putting together so much preparation should it come to that, and we are very clearly focused as a Government that we want to get a deal."

Asked about previous comments she made in which she said a no-deal Brexit would cause "generational damage to the economy", she said: "I can tell that a no-deal Brexit would be far worse than a deal Brexit, which is why the Government is so focused on trying to get that.

"But we are also putting in place a lot of preparation to make sure that, should it come to that, we will have done all we can to mitigate against any difficulties."

She added: "I still think it will be a challenge, but we are doing all we can to mitigate against those difficulties."

Asked if she could guarantee that no-one would lose their jobs as a result of a no-deal Brexit, Ms Rudd said: "Listen, there are no guarantees about jobs, in or out, under any economic circumstances.

"What Government has to do is to make it as straightforward and as conducive to good employment arena as possible, and that is what, the statistics show today, we have been able to do."