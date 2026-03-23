Rugby–football dispute escalates over pitch markings ahead of Nations League play-off

A dispute between Gibraltar Football Association and Gibraltar Rugby Football Union has intensified following a formal statement issued by the GFA on Friday, refusing permission for rugby line markings ahead of a key international football fixture between Gibraltar Rugby and Sweden. The match eventually taking place on Saturday without rugby line markings.

The GFA cited a “zero-risk approach” in the lead-up to Gibraltar’s UEFA Nations League play-off against Latvia, highlighting strict compliance requirements which prohibit any non-football markings being visible on the pitch.

Under UEFA Stadium Infrastructure Regulations, “no lines other than football ones… may be visible on the field of play”, with particular concern over how markings appear under high-definition broadcast conditions.

The association stated that recent testing had shown “line-marking residue remains visible” even after removal, presenting a risk they were “not in a position to take” ahead of UEFA’s inspection, scheduled for Tuesday.

However, speaking to this newspaper, Gibraltar Rugby President Stephen Payas on Friday rejected the position, describing it as a long-standing “fundamental disagreement” over how quickly lines can be removed.

“We believe there is ample time. The lines were removed within seven hours between Wednesday and Thursday—that demonstrates clearly there is no issue with the timeframe,” he said.

The disagreement centres on the turnaround between the rugby fixture on Saturday and UEFA’s stadium assessment on this coming Tuesday, with rugby officials maintaining that the window was sufficient.

Yet evidence from recent fixtures appears to contradict that claim. Line smudging was visible during Gibraltar’s rugby international against Sweden, as well as during domestic football coverage later the same day, raising concerns about broadcast compliance.

A previous test during a women’s international between Gibraltar and Bulgaria also failed, with faded rugby lines still visible on television despite prior removal attempts.

The GFA maintains that UEFA’s requirements—particularly regarding HD broadcast standards—leave no margin for error.

The dispute, which led to Saturday’s match being played without rugby line markings, also raises questions over communication between the two bodies. Despite the issue being ongoing for over a year, confirmed contact between the organisations prior to the match, had been limited to two emails—on 2 February and 19 March—with no formal discussions since a February meeting.

Gibraltar Rugby has acknowledged it did not respond to the GFA’s February correspondence, only making contact again days before the fixture to request reinstatement of the markings.

The timing of fixtures has also come under scrutiny. Gibraltar’s Nations League play-off dates have been publicly known since 2024, while the rugby friendly against Sweden—part of the visitors’ preparations for Rugby Europe Trophy—was arranged later.

Despite this, rugby officials argue the match had long been fixed within their calendar and that alternative venues, such as Lathbury, do not meet international safety standards.

Payas also reiterated concerns over governance of the Europa Sports Complex, a publicly owned facility managed by the GFA, calling for an independent arbitration panel to resolve disputes between users in the future.

“There has to be equitable use. An independent panel would allow decisions to be made based on evidence, not opinion,” he said.

With UEFA assessors due in Gibraltar on Monday, just forty-eight hours after the rugby international, the focus now shifts to whether the pitch meets the required standards ahead of Tuesday’s inspection and Thursday’s play-off.

Gibraltar Rugby having already played their international friendly against Sweden, albeit without rugby line markings. Using cones and markers as indicators.

As both sides held firm, the dispute underscores the growing challenge of balancing multi-sport use at Gibraltar’s main stadium during an increasingly congested international calendar.

Meanwhile, as Gibraltar Rugby confirmed they were to proceed with the fixture without line markings, visiting side Sweden raised no concerns over their absence. On the contrary, the GRFU confirmed the visitors had confirmed prior to the match they were content to play under the adapted conditions. Eventually walking away with a 17-38 victory, in what was an exciting and challenging encounter for both sides.

Gibraltar Rugby head coach Lee Fortey also played down the issue prior to the match, stating it was “a matter to be resolved later” and emphasising that his players would simply focus on the game.

Attention now turns back to the Gibraltar Football Association, who must ensure that any remaining smudging from previous markings is further reduced or fully removed ahead of UEFA’s inspection on Tuesday.