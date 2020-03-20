Rugby thank GHA with cakes following Covid-19 response

The Gibraltar Rugby dropped off cakes and other confectionary to the GHA this morning.

While two members of the Gibraltar Rugby committee stood on one side of the wall, members of the GHA stood on the other ready to take the cakes back inside the hospital.

As much as the GHA staff present were saying thanks to the Gibraltar Rugby committee they in return let them know that it is them and the people of Gibraltar who are thankful for the GHA staff.

Isobel Ellul spoke on to the Chronicle on behalf of the GHA personnel.

“We are really grateful to the Gibraltar Rugby for this kind gesture of thinking of GHA staff,” she said.

“They are working so hard behind the scenes. They really are the unsung heroes.”

“This is what Gibraltar community is all about and this is how we make things happen and we are grateful because this means we can keep our people safe and we can get through this coronavirus outbreak together,” she added.

Kim Chang, member of the Gibraltar Rugby executive, stated that the club wanted to provide these cakes as a token of appreciation for all the GHA is doing during the Covid19 pandemic.

“Gibraltar Rugby is a community, it is a family ourselves and we just wanted to show our appreciation of the hard work that all the people in the Gibraltar ambulance service and Gibraltar Health Authority are doing and for all the hard work that is going to come,” said Mr Chang.

“We thought we would give them some sugar. A bit of energy.”

The cakes are a combination of homemade and shop bought.

Gibraltar Rugby is not going to stop there with their cake distribution to essential services.

“We are going to try and do one again next week and we will try and give that to the police. We will do another one probably for borders and coastguards and whoever is putting in the hard work,” he said.

While speaking to the Chronicle Ms Ellul also appealed for the public to keep calm as the Rock deals with coronavirus.

“Keep calm, keep on repeating that message of keeping calm and positivity that everything is in hand,” she said.

“Follow the clinical advice.”

“Please over 70s do stay at home, we hope that this won’t last long and that there will be some kind of treatment but just follow the clinical advice and let all the essential services get on with their job and just stay calm.”

“Let’s promulgate that, be calm and positive because we will get through this,” she added.