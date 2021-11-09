Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Runners plan half-marathon charity bid for Nautilus Project

By Eyleen Gomez
9th November 2021

Keiron Aquilina and seven of his friends are going to run the Malaga half marathon next month to raise money for The Nautilus Project.

At present, the team comprising of Christian Celecia, Luke Homewood, Lucy Homewood, Steph McKinnon, Charles Savignon, John Llambias and Anne Llambias-Maw, has raised over £3,600.

Mr Aquilina started running in January of this year and in preparation he recently ran 17km in one hour 32 minutes, making him on target to achieve his goal of running the 21.1km in one hour 53 minutes.

“You have to consider I have to run up hills here but the course [in Malaga] is flat,” he said.

When he started to run he knew he wanted to achieve some mileage goals when doing so and he decided that a half marathon was the perfect distance to aim for.

He also knew he wanted to do it for charity but not necessarily for a charity that many already financial support at lot.

“One of the days I was going for a walk I met Lewis [Stagnetto] from the Nautilus Project and he is so passionate about what he does for our shoreline and once I finished talking to him I knew he was the charity I wanted to run for,” he said.

He also picked the Nautilus Project because he is inspired by the work they do with children.

“Check the Nautilus Project post on Facebook. There is a really good one where you can see the children’s faces all really enjoying themselves. That’s why I am doing it,” he said.

“Look at their faces, don’t tell me that’s not worth a donation,” he added.

The money he said will go to help the local marine environment and in turn the community of Gibraltar.

The race takes place on December 12 and the team have been training intensely for the event. However, Mr Aquilina’s training recently took a back seat when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had to stay at home.

The team have a target of £5,000 and Mr Aquilina has pledged if they reach that target he will dance across the finish line.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/malagahalfmarathon

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

GHA disciplinary board dismisses misconduct case against Dr Cassaglia

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK OT’s can ‘lead by example’ in global effort to tackle climate change, Cortes says

9th November 2021

Local News
HMS Dragon visits Gibraltar to support Maritime Week

8th November 2021

Local News
GFSC raises awareness of scams in World Investor Week campaign

8th November 2021

Local News
Lottoland becomes carbon neutral and signs Climate Pledge

8th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021