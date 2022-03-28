Runners raise £2700 for Ukrainian families displaced by war

Carpe Diem Running Club and the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association donated £2700 to help people who were displaced by war in Ukraine and found refuge in Gibraltar.

The funds were received by the Office of Civil Contingencies, which is coordinating the arrival and stay in Gibraltar of a number of refugees from Ukraine.

The money will be used to purchase school uniforms, educational material and any other products the families may need to make their stay in Gibraltar as comfortable as possible.

Earlier this month, Carpe Diem Running Club and Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association organised a running event to raise money for Ukraine.

The run was attended by 200 people all sporting yellow and blue.

Some 100 people had signed up to the run in advance, but another 100 turned up on the day.

There was a £5 minimum donation fee to sign up but most people gave more.

Members of Carpe Diem, the Corre Libre running club and the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association marshalled the run.

GAAA also provided timings and the race numbers with Ukrainian flag colours.

“Thanks to everyone who made the effort to run and fundraise for this very worthy cause,” said Samantha Sacramento, the Minister for Civil Contingencies.