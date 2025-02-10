Runners raise funds for charity

A group of runners from the Carpe Diem Running Club raised £90 for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association following a 5km run last Friday.

The 12 runners did their usual Friday morning run wearing red to support the local charity’s “Wear Red Day” annual campaign.

The group all donated funds towards the cause, which helps to raise awareness about heart health.

Founded in 2019, Carpe Diem Running Club Gibraltar trains around the Rock several times a week and welcomes runners of all paces, ages, nationalities and abilities.

