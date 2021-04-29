Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Running Club raises £600 for GBC Open day

By Chronicle Staff
29th April 2021

Over £600 was raised for the GBC Open Day by the Carpe Diem Running Club last weekend following a half marathon challenge and a raffle for dinner for two on the Sunborn Hotel.

The rain and wind did not dampen the determination or the spirit of 36 runners from both the club and other running clubs in Gibraltar who had united for a good cause.

The relay had teams of three runners each running 7km, whose names were drawn out of a hat prior to the race, compete for the fastest group time across the finish line.

The race was won by Elliot Johnson, Chrissie Caetano and Lisa Olivera, who clocked 1.32:47 between them.

This event raised £265. A raffle was also held after the event to win a dinner on the Sunborn Hotel, which raised a further £358 for the registered charity.

Carpe Diem committee member Cassandra Gaivizo, whose idea it was to hold the Cassie’s Crazy Relay Race, said there had been a great turn up for the event which was no surprise as it was for a very worthy cause.

“It was lovely to see the ambience created during the run and very rewarding to see the efforts, the sweats, but most of all – the smiles on every ones faces,” she said.

“The Carpe Diem family will surely be holding more charity events during the year, especially with the positive feedback back from our running friends from all the other clubs. We would like to thank each and every person that has made this happen.”

The GBC Open Day happens every year and is the Rock’s biggest fundraiser with money raised going to local charities.

For more information visit www.carpediemgibraltar.com

Most Read

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Local athletes set for gruelling ‘5 in 5’ endurance challenge

Tue 27th Apr, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

One in 10 positive cases have ‘Long-Covid’

Thu 29th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cathedral Square Park reopens following health and safety concerns

29th April 2021

Local News
70 years on, wreaths laid in remembrance of Bedenham explosion

29th April 2021

Local News
One in 10 positive cases have ‘Long-Covid’

29th April 2021

Local News
Govt to trial anti-money laundering platform in crypto investigations

29th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021